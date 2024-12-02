Banca Transilvania tests EU Digital Identity Wallet for payments

Banca Transilvania has partnered with BPC to complete Romania’s first trial of payments authenticated through the EU Digital Identity Wallet. The pilot enabled online purchases to be verified using credentials stored in the European Digital ID, marking an early practical test of how banks may be required to handle identity under upcoming EU rules.

The initiative is part of a large-scale programme coordinated by the EU Digital Wallet Consortium, which is supported by the European Commission to advance the objectives of the eIDAS 2 framework. Under this regulation, banks across the European Union will be required to recognise the wallet for customer verification and strong customer authentication by 2027. The wider European target aims for widespread access to a state-issued digital identity by 2030, intended to reduce cross-border onboarding friction and allow financial institutions to rely on verified personal data, such as employment or residency, when assessing customer applications.

Pilot functionality and early outcomes

To meet the pilot’s requirements, Banca Transilvania worked with BPC to adapt its SmartVista authentication platform and payment interfaces so that card transactions could be validated using information stored in the wallet. The setup supports authentication both on a single device and across multiple devices. The upgraded system entered pilot mode in March, processing its first live purchase: a ferry ticket paid with a virtual card issued by the bank and confirmed using digital credentials stored in the wallet.

Representatives from the bank stated that the project provides a unified digital identity approach with consistent verification and data protection standards across the EU. They noted that such a framework could support wider access to financial services and reinforce a shared European digital infrastructure. Officials from BPC added that contributing to Romania’s initial rollout demonstrates how the wallet could fit into the region’s payments environment.