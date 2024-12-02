The UK’s FCDO and the HM Treasury have confirmed that the UK Sanctions List (UKSL) will be the only official source of sanctions designations.

Currently, the designations are detailed in two lists, the UKSL, published by the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), and the Consolidated List of Asset Freeze Targets, published by OFSI for HM Treasury. Their publication by the government is scheduled to change on 28 January 2026. The UKSL has been the main list of sanctions designations made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (SAMLA) since its launch in 2020, offering a guideline of those placed under sanctions.

What the change entails for businesses

This initiative comes as industry feedback requires a single list that will remove duplication, reduce false negatives from mismatched fields, and improve vendor integrations, simplifying checks of those subject to UK sanctions. Starting January 2026, the UKSL will be the only sanctions list that details designations published by the UK government. The OFSI Consolidated List and its search tool will no longer be updated from that date onwards.

All firms conducting sanctions screening and any third-party screening vendors that source UK designations will be affected by this change. This includes banks, asset managers, insurers, professional services, marketplaces, fintechs, crypto firms, and trade and commodity companies. Additionally, non-UK businesses operating outside of the country but screening for UK exposure should also update their sources and controls.

By 28 January 2026, these companies must replace all use of OFSI Group IS with the UKSL Unique ID for new designated persons (DPs), retain historic OFSI Group IDs for DPs designated before 28 January 2026, as they remain valid, and begin adapting systems immediately. If using third-party screeners, firms must contact suppliers to confirm necessary adjustments, and use this transition period to ensure full readiness before the Consolidated List closes.

The sanctions restrictions include financial, immigration, trade or transport sanctions, differing from the OFSI Consolidated List, which provides information on those subject to UK financial sanctions only.