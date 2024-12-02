Precise Biometrics has partnered with SecuGen to launch an anti-spoofing and liveness detection solution for national identity programmes around the world.

The solution unifies Precise’s BioLive software with SecuGen’s certified scanners and sensors to offer fraud-resistant identity verification for large-scale systems like Aadhaar and MOSIP.

Anti-spoofing solutions for national identity programmes

Liveliness detection and anti-spoofing are key to national ID programme security, as they resist fraud and manipulation. BioLive ensures that only real and genuine fingerprints are accepted during enrolment and authentication to reduce identity theft and system compromise.

The Precise-SecuGen solution delivers modern protection against presentation attacks, including printed images, modelled figures, sophisticated digital manipulations, and deepfakes, all while preserving the same customer experience.

As BioLive is a software-based service, it is designed to integrate easily with scanners and enrolment systems with minimal complexity. It will be continuously upgraded and updated to counter new spoofing methods, thus maintaining long-term reliance and security.

Precise, through its integrations with partners like SecuGen, aims to offer governments and system integrators a way to deploy high-assurance anti-spoofing solutions conveniently and at scale. The two companies support UN Sustainable Development Goal 16.9: ‘Legal identity for all’, supporting individuals in gaining secure digital identities for daily use cases such as accessing healthcare, government services, and financial solutions.

Using BioLive, Precise contributes to bridging the gap between AI, biometrics, and cybersecurity, offering solutions that secure access to data, premises, devices, and identities. The company mentioned that the response from national ID stakeholders has been positive, as BioLive offers high security and a better user experience, while being easy to develop, integrate, and deploy.

SecuGen shares the sentiment, saying that the launch pairs modern fingerprint imaging with advanced anti-spoofing and liveness detection, which makes it a preferred choice for national IS programmes. Together, the two companies enable governments and citizens to leverage secure, user-friendly, and safe identity verification.