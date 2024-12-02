JPMorganChase has announced the launch of a new fraud and scam prevention initiative focused on protecting customers from multiple types of financial crime.

Following this announcement, the initiative will include components related to consumer education, prevention, awareness, and continuing investments in operational developments and optimisations that were designed to reduce fraud attacks.

Protecting customers from fraud and scams requires a united front, as banks, technology companies, social media platforms, as well as law enforcement all have a role to play. With this in mind, JPMorganChase will continue to invest in new solutions, aiming to make it harder for criminals to exploit communities.

The initiative’s focus on protecting customers from fraud and scams

According to the official press release, this initiative is set to include highlighting fraud and scam prevention developments, investments, and strategic initiatives from Chase. These include: