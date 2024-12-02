Mastercard survey reveals rising holiday scam risks in Europe

A recent Mastercard survey has revealed rising holiday scam risks across Europe, with the company urging shoppers to take extra precautions. The research, conducted with the Harris Poll, shows that more than three-quarters of respondents encountered a suspected scam in the past year, highlighting a rise in fraudulent activity targeting seasonal spending.

Although online shopping offers convenience, the survey suggests that it has also expanded the number of opportunities for fraudulent sites and non-delivered goods. Nearly two-thirds of participants believe that scams intensify or become more sophisticated during the festive period. Despite this awareness, many still take risks under pressure to secure gifts quickly, as a clear majority acknowledged purchasing from unfamiliar retailers during the holidays, and around half said they carried out limited or no research before completing a transaction.

Rising caution as holiday fraud evolves

Many respondents said they abandon websites lacking clear signs of security, such as encrypted payment markers or a range of reliable payment options, and older shoppers were especially likely to avoid sites where these safeguards were absent. Other warning signs included unusually low prices, spelling or grammatical errors, and poor site design. The survey further reveals that 14% of respondents have had items that have never arrived, and 10% have received counterfeit products in past seasons.

In addition, 29% admit to losing money due to a scam when shopping for the holidays, including nearly half of Gen Z (45%) and Millennials (40%). Representatives from Mastercard said the company has used transaction monitoring and artificial intelligence to limit fraudulent activity, citing billions in prevented losses over recent years.

The company has reiterated general recommendations for safer online purchases, such as using strong, unique passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, verifying that websites use secure connections, paying attention to offers that appear unrealistic, and limiting the personal data shared online. The company also advises shoppers to monitor account activity and confirm the authenticity of urgent requests, particularly those that may involve AI-generated impersonation.