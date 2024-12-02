Chargeflow raises USD 35 million in Series A funding

Chargeback-automation company Chargeflow has secured USD 35 million in a Series A funding round, including a USD 10 million debt facility. The round, led by growth-stage investment firm Viola Growth with participation from an existing investor, brings the company’s total funding to USD 49 million. The capital will support product development and expand the company’s global commercial operations as it works to meet rising enterprise demand.

Growth Plans and Market Context

The company reports having tripled its revenue over the past year and now serves more than 15,000 merchants internationally. Its platform was built to automate the evidence-gathering and submission process that merchants typically carry out manually across multiple systems. Chargeflow’s system integrates with payments and ecommerce providers, including widely used platforms such as Shopify, Stripe, PayPal, WooCommerce, Adyen and Afterpay.

Chargebacks, originally intended to protect cardholders, have become a growing operational concern for merchants. Industry projections referenced by the company indicate that global chargeback volume may increase by nearly a quarter by 2028, with a notable share attributed to friendly fraud. According to the official press release, merchant losses tied to disputes are estimated to exceed USD 100 billion annually.

Chargeflow says its technology processes transaction data automatically, prepares evidence, and monitors dispute outcomes in real time. The company also deploys fraud-detection models designed to flag potential disputes before they are initiated. According to its own figures, the platform achieves win rates several times higher than manual processes.

A representative from Chargeflow said the company aims to rebalance a system that, in their view, often disadvantages merchants, noting that the latest funding will be used to expand product capabilities and international reach. An official from the lead investor described Chargeflow as having built its operations efficiently and expressed interest in the company’s expanding product suite, including tools aimed at dispute prevention.