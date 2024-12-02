ID-Pal upgrades ID-Detect amidst AI deepfake surge

ID-Pal has upgraded its ID-Detect solution to counter the current surge in deepfakes and digital manipulation.

ID-Detect is a document-fraud detection feature, and it can now deliver more powerful safeguards against fraud and impersonation generated by AI. As this type of fraud, including spoofing attempts using videos, photos, masks or 3D models, remains a global concern, the risks facing financial institutions continue to rise.

Fighting AI scams with AI solutions

The company believes that only AI tools can reliably detect and defeat the new wave of AI-generated threats, and the upgrade reflects this conviction by offering additional features to protect users against four distinct categories of presentation attacks. These include screen replay attacks, where stolen images or videos are used to impersonate real users, printed copy attacks, which involve forged, reprinted, or photocopied IDs, portrait substitution attacks, where the photo on a real ID is swapped, and AI-powered digital manipulation. The latter is comprised of deepfake documents, AI-generated forgeries, synthetic identities and any tampering carried out with editing software.

The product upgrade offers improved detection of emerging manipulation techniques, allowing businesses to identify tampered, fabricated or synthetically generated documents with greater accuracy and speed. Its AI-driven document authentication engine detects evidence of digital manipulation, while its models are trained to spot discrepancies such as pixelation, texture differences, pattern irregularities and other inconsistencies.

When it finds something suspicious, the system quarantines it with a clear reason code, offering compliance teams detailed information for faster and more informed decision-making. Reduced false positives, smoother onboarding for genuine customers and flexible configuration options are also implemented in ID-Detect.

All these features protect against AI-driven fraud, reducing manual reviews, minimising business loss and supporting better customer experiences. The capabilities arrive as 72% of individuals surveyed by The Payments Association see fraud as their biggest concern in the face of evolving AI threats.