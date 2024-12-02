iDenfy has announced the launch of its new AAMVA Verification solution, developed in order to verify US driver’s licenses faster and more efficiently.

Following this announcement, combined with other KYC tools, such as an additional license check option, the launch will allow companies to benefit from a new workflow option that instantly verifies any US citizen's driver’s license faster.

In addition, this product is expected to help ensure an optimised level of accuracy while also verifying new users in the US market during the digital onboarding process.

iDenfy’s AAMVA Verification launch and its benefits for US drivers

According to the official press release, the new US Driver’s License Check from iDenfy was developed in order to perform KYC verification in sectors like sharing mobility, transportation, and other similar industries that specifically require confirming the user’s age and ability to operate a vehicle. At the same time, iDenfy has the possibility to offer real-time access to the AAMVA database that confirms a user's driving license validity through official DMV records.

Through the process of automatically matching users' information in the official motor vehicle records, iDenfy’s API solution is expected to confirm whether the submitted license is genuinely registered by a state authority. Furthermore, when paired with a biometric check, the new AAMVA workflow is set to represent an effective approach for US driver’s license checks.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft related to driver’s license fraud continues to rise and is affecting several Americans, as in 2024 alone, the number of losses to fraud accounted for USD 12.4 billion. With this in mind, iDenfy’s integration with AAMVA aims to directly address this issue by providing a secure onboarding system that helps businesses and companies detect tampered or invalid licenses across multiple states instantly. At the moment, 41 states in North America are active members of AAMVA, which acts as an overall central authority for data standardisation, policy alignment, as well as secure information exchange among motor vehicle agencies. Moreover, iDenfy’s integrated solution will be enabled to check and verify KYC data points, such as name, date of birth, license number, and expiration status.

For example, car rental or ride-sharing companies will have the possibility to instantly confirm if a driver holds a valid and current license before granting access to vehicles. At the same time, insurance providers and background screening services are able to check license authenticity during application processes. The same verification logic can also support employers in logistics or the process of delivery sectors, where driver license validation is mandatory for safety and legal compliance.

Additionally, iDenfy’s AAMVA Verification was developed in order to offer integration via dashboard or API, which enables businesses and companies to run checks automatically as part of their onboarding flow. iDenfy will also compare multiple data parameters against AAMVA’s records to make sure that all license details, including number format, state code, and validity, match the official databases. In this way, every US institution and business will be able to onboard real users faster and prevent fraudsters from exploiting fake or expired credentials.

Beyond traditional KYC processes, iDenfy’s integration with AAMVA is expected to optimise fraud detection capabilities for any high-risk and regulated industries. Additionally, the onboarding system is expected to be combined with iDenfy’s AI-powered facial recognition and liveness detection identity verification tools, allowing verifications to be securely logged on the platform in order to ensure full traceability and audit readiness for internal compliance teams.