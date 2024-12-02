OCR Studio enables on-device ID scanning for AR glasses

OCR Studio has introduced an AI system that enables augmented reality glasses to scan identity documents and machine-readable objects directly on the device.

It’s worth noting that the system does not require a connection to external servers or cloud platforms, operating fully on the hardware of the glasses. According to OCR Studio officials, the technology allows the device to extract data simply by looking at documents or objects, while adhering to strict data privacy standards.

The system can process a wide range of materials, including passports, ID cards, driver’s licences, bank cards, barcodes, and other machine-readable objects. This functionality can be applied in multiple sectors, such as border control, banking, fintech, and logistics, where hands-free document scanning and rapid data extraction are beneficial. In financial services, for example, agents can capture KYC and AML data directly from customer IDs, while border authorities can verify documents issued in any country.

Embedded recognition for industrial and commercial use

The wearable AI can also support industrial tasks, including reading vehicle identification numbers, licence plates, utility meters, shipping container IDs, and container seal numbers. OCR Studio officials report that the system maintains high accuracy even under challenging conditions such as rain, snow, fog, poor lighting, scratches, or extreme capture angles.

This capability is made possible through ultra-lightweight neural networks that require minimal processing power, allowing the AI to function entirely on AR glasses without additional graphic processors. Because images and extracted data are not transmitted to external servers, organisations can maintain full control over sensitive information during scanning operations.

OCR Studio is known for its optical character recognition technology and provides software development kits (SDKs) that integrate with mobile, web, desktop, and server platforms. The company’s tools support recognition of various documents, barcodes, and bank cards, offering a platform for embedding OCR functions across diverse operational environments.