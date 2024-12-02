1Kosmos has joined Reality Defender in a strategic collaboration aimed at integrating its real-time deepfake detection technology with the 1Kosmos platform.

With availability as of the announcement, the solution is set to address traditional presentation attack detection (PAD) and AI-generated visual impersonation. Through this, it aims to safeguard revenue and customer accounts, while also minimising fraud-related operational complexity.

The move follows recent data showcasing that suspected deepfake-related fraud scaled approximately 700% year-over-year. Financial services, telecommunications, government services, and online marketplaces were the ones highly affected by this increase. Additionally, 20% of all biometric fraud attempts contain deepfakes, supported by the high availability of generative AI tools, which can provide convincing synthetic faces, voices, and videos.

Combatting AI-related fraud

By integrating Reality Defender, 1Kosmos intends to further improve the existing PAD capabilities of its platform through additional signals on live and pre-recorded AI-generated image and video impersonations. The technology is set to provide:

Optimised fraud defence, as multimodal deepfake detection scales ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD Level 2 performance to mitigate the increasing share of synthetic-media attacks;

Updated detection models can anticipate deepfake techniques and meet compliance requirements with evolving regulations, including the EU AI Act and forthcoming ISO 25456 standards, without needing internal development;

Improved deployment, as the technology natively integrates into existing 1Kosmos workflows, identity stacks, and user experiences;

Decreased operational and compliance complexity through more accurate detection, which minimises manual reviews and investigations. Additionally, the technology boosts privacy and regulatory posture across environments.

At the time of writing, 1Kosmos with Reality Defender had immediate availability and was deployed by retail and telecommunications customers, facilitating protection without requiring extensive configuration.