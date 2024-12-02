Pix introduces digital dispute feature for fraud cases

Brazil’s Central Bank has rolled out a new tool within Pix that allows users to dispute transactions suspected of involving fraud, scams, or coercion. The feature enables account holders to initiate the process directly within their financial institution’s app without the need for separate communication channels.

When activated, the function sends a notification to the institution that received the funds. That institution is then required to freeze the available balance connected to the disputed transaction. Both the sending and receiving banks have up to seven days to evaluate the request. If they conclude that unlawful activity occurred, the disputed amount is returned to the victim’s account, with refunds processed within eleven days from the initial filing.

Central Bank officials explained that this process aims to accelerate the freezing of funds, thereby improving the likelihood of recovery for customers affected by digital crime.

Restrictions and further measures

The authority clarified that the option cannot be used for operational mistakes such as sending money to the wrong Pix key, cases of buyer’s remorse, or commercial disagreements. Its use is limited to situations involving fraud or criminal coercion.

The new feature is part of ongoing security enhancements to Pix, which has become Brazil’s most widely used payment method since its launch in 2020. Previous updates have introduced transaction limits and strengthened monitoring systems to reduce fraudulent activity. Officials noted that the dispute button adds another layer of protection for users, complementing measures already in place.

Other developments involving Pix

In August 2025, EBANX extended its partnership with programmable financial services company Stripe to expand the adoption of Pix in Brazil and the world.

Following this, Stripe users gained the ability to accept Pix via EBANX, thereby expanding the global use of Brazilian payment methods. Businesses that use Stripe could offer the instant payment method developed by the Central Bank of Brazil, processing Pix transactions from Brazilian customers in Brazilian Reais, with settlements available in the merchants’ domestic currency.