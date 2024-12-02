Triple-A adopts iPiD verification for fiat and stablecoin payments

Singapore-based payment provider Triple-A has introduced payee verification technology from iPiD to improve security measures across its fiat and stablecoin services. The move comes as regulators in Europe prepare to enforce Verification of Payee (VoP) rules, aimed at reducing fraud and misdirected transfers. The integration allows Triple-A to verify recipient details in both on-ramp and off-ramp transactions, spanning digital currency and traditional payment systems. The company, which is licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said the addition of iPiD’s solution would support regulatory compliance while also applying similar standards to global transactions.

Stablecoin payments and compliance needs

Officials from Triple-A noted that stablecoins are becoming an established part of international payment flows, making security and verification measures increasingly important. They explained that the adoption of iPiD reflects an effort to extend the same verification standards used in traditional payments to digital assets, offering consistency for merchants, financial institutions, and consumers.

iPiD representatives commented that payee verification should not be limited to banks and that extending Know Your Payee (KYP) processes to digital-first providers marks an important shift. They added that Triple-A’s adoption demonstrates how stablecoin and fiat systems can operate under similar safeguards, reducing risks of fraud and transaction errors. The company also pointed to Singapore’s position as a jurisdiction encouraging both technological development and regulatory oversight in digital finance.

Triple-A was founded in 2017 and provides payment services enabling businesses to send and receive digital currencies worldwide. iPiD, meanwhile, develops KYP solutions used by financial institutions and payment providers to improve transaction security and reduce misdirected payments.