Precise Biometrics has integrated synthetic biometric data into its own product development, offering it as a new service for its customers.

This product expansion comes as the demand for large-scale, high-quality biometric datasets is rapidly growing, building on the company’s expertise in fingerprint and palm data collection, anti-spoofing, and liveness detection.

New biometric solutions

Precise is leveraging its expertise in biometrics, AI, and image analysis to scale the generation of synthetic biometric data. This aims to strengthen security, improve user experience, shorten time-to-market, and minimise privacy risks for end-users and customers, while supporting organisations with scalable matching and anti-spoofing features for more secure and faster solutions.

Large-scale biometric data is key to developing and optimising authentication and identification solutions, and this is why Precise has been focusing on data collection for over a decade. Synthetic data further strengthens the company’s ability to deliver resilient solutions for authentication and identification, serving customers worldwide across devices and integrated systems.

This move aims to enable Precise to strengthen its position, connecting AI, biometrics, and cybersecurity and delivering improved solutions that ensure safe and easy access to data, devices, premises, and digital identities. This adds to the company’s biometric recognition solution suite, which includes fingerprint, face, and palm recognition algorithm products, and solutions for visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast) and biometric physical access management (Precise Access).

Precise’s premium biometric recognition solutions are utilised for mobile devices, laptops, security tokens, smart locks, automotive applications for in-car payments, driver authentication, and personalised settings and access. Precise also offers visitor management and physical biometric access control solutions.

The company operates through two businesses, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, having offices established in Sweden, the US, South Korea, and China, and is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm as PREC.