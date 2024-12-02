Global identity security provider, CyberArk, has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to further help cybersecurity threats.

The identity security company has been included in Microsoft’s Security Store Partner Ecosystem, willing to explore and offer feedback on new cybersecurity functionalities, while maintaining a close relationship with Microsoft. CyberArk’s participation in the new Microsoft programme will help it find and use unified, trusted identity security solutions. The Security Store’s guided deployment combined with its verified integrations will minimise friction and boost time to value for other companies to adopt Microsoft’s solutions.

More about the Microsoft Security Store

The new platform developed by the IT titan is specifically designed to simplify and strengthen how other companies adopt cybersecurity solutions. It provides a wide selection of trusted solutions and AI agents to help IT teams quickly find and deploy the necessary technologies to stay ahead of fraudsters and cyber threats.

Currently, CyberArk is working closely with Microsoft by providing valuable and on-point feedback on new features, integration, and customer needs. The company publishes certified solutions and AI agents that seamlessly integrate with Microsoft, allowing additional partners to easily discover, buy, and deploy the latest trusted security technologies.

Additionally, Microsoft aims to set a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. It centralised a wide range of security solutions and, combined with AI agents, further helps other companies streamline advanced security technologies to keep them safe and away from cyber-attacks. Some of Microsoft’s new features include framework alignment, guided deployment, and simplified billing – a package that will help security teams accelerate adoption, reduce complexities and hurdles, and maximise their security investments.

What you need to know about CyberArk

Israeli-founded global provider of identity security solutions, CyberArk helps secure and machine identities for organisations around the globe. Its unique AI-powered platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity to prevent, detect, and response to threats.

At the end of July 2025, it was announced that Palo Alto Networks entered a definitive agreement to acquire CyberArk, where shareholders receive USD 45 in cash and 2,2005 shares of Palo Alto Networks common stock for each CyberArk share, representing an equity value of approximately USD 25 billion.