Ondato, a provider of age and identity verification solutions, has partnered with payment processor CCBill.

The alliance aims to improve compliance and payment processes for online businesses operating in highly regulated sectors, focusing on adult content platforms. CCBill serves as a partner in secure payments, particularly for industries where traditional financial institutions hesitate to engage. Its experience in the adult content sector complements Ondato’s compliance infrastructure, which offers age verification, identity verification, content moderation, and customer due diligence.

Safety for content creators and users

The partnership benefits clients in sectors such as adult entertainment platforms and industries where the two companies have a strong and growing presence. Ondato believes that it and CCBill understand the nuances of the high-risk market as they serve the same clients. By joining forces, the two companies are improving their services and creating an ecosystem of reliability for their users and clients.

The joint solution is designed for businesses seeking to simplify their processes without compromising on compliance and performance. CCBill’s 25 years of experience in the high-risk and adult entertainment industry, combined with Ondato’s set of comprehensive tools, provide content platforms with secure payment processing, creating a safer digital space for everyone Together, the two companies aim to improve safety for creators, platforms, and users globally, focusing on being compliant with the rules and industry regulations, as well as tailoring their services to their clients’ needs and demands.

This comes after Ondato obtained eIDAS certificates for qualified trust service components, allowing it to offer qualified services in line with the eIDAS certification scheme, strengthening its role within the European framework for secure digital transactions. Ondato leverages AI and biometric technology to assist businesses globally in managing intricate regulatory challenges, all while prioritising the privacy and security of their customers. The certification reinforces the company’s mission to facilitate secure, compliant, and efficient digital identity processes for businesses and institutions in regulated markets.