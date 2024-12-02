



The certification confirms that Ondato offers reliable and qualified services in line with the eIDAS certification scheme, strengthening its role within the European framework for secure digital transactions.

This certification encompasses Ondato's identity proofing service, allowing its application in qualified trust services like electronic signatures, electronic seals, and electronic delivery services for registered communications. Consequently, Ondato's identity-proofing solutions can now be integrated by eIDAS-qualified trusted service providers (QTSPs) across various regulated sectors.

Ondato leverages AI and biometric technology to assist businesses globally in managing intricate regulatory challenges, all while prioritising the privacy and security of their customers.

The certification bolsters Ondato’s overarching mission to facilitate secure, compliant, and efficient digital identity processes for businesses and institutions in regulated markets. By adhering to eIDAS requirements, Ondato guarantees that digital transactions across borders are both legally recognised and technically robust.This accomplishment increases Ondato’s role as a strategic partner for organisations aiming to expand or implement qualified trust services in line with EU law.

Other developments from Ondato

In November 2024, Ondato launched OnAge as a reusable age verification tool designed to simplify access to age-restricted content while prioritising user privacy for online services.

This technology merged advanced AI device recognition with biometric algorithms to improve the accuracy of age verification and to facilitate easier repeated access for users. Ondato reported that the tool could achieve an accuracy rate of 98.7% to 100%, allowing businesses to utilise verification results for future visits without the need for rechecking each time.

The OnAge solution emphasised privacy by retaining only the user's age eligibility status and eliminating other personal information post-verification. This method adhered to strict privacy regulations and allowed for easy integration into websites or applications without requiring additional downloads for users. Crafted for effortless incorporation, the solution sought to revolutionise age verification methods by providing a more adaptable, privacy-focused alternative.