UK-based mobile payments risk specialist MCP Insight has launched the latest version of its anti-fraud service, known to existing customers as MCP SHIELD. The release follows a beta-testing phase with a small group of clients, whose feedback was used to refine the interface, the investigation process, and the information available to fraud, risk, operations, and commercial teams.

Explainable fraud decisions

The updated service is designed to identify suspicious behaviour in real time across mobile payment landing and transaction pages, while recording the evidence behind each decision. It includes a redesigned interface, alert notifications to help users identify and triage emerging issues, automated integration checks for common implementation problems, and an Outcomes API that lets clients compare transaction records with activity recorded by MCP Insight.

Geoff Cleaves, Head of Product Innovation at MCP Insight, said fraud is becoming more adaptive, so anti-fraud controls need to make fast, precise, and proportionate decisions while preserving the evidence behind them. He added that decisions which cannot be explained are difficult to investigate, defend, or improve, and that the new version is designed to show clients what happened and why action was taken.

Beyond block rates

MCP Insight says effective fraud prevention should not be judged by block rate alone, as businesses also need to understand what activity was detected, why a decision was made, and how controls affect customers, commercial partners, and mobile payment revenue. The service now analyses more than 150 million customer journeys a day for indicators of fraud.

During 2026, MCP Insight also released a lighter version of its fraud-detection JavaScript snippet to reduce its impact on page performance, and introduced a redesigned documentation site. The anti-fraud service is being brought into MCP Insight's new platform, with other services due to follow in 2027. The company works with mobile carriers, payment aggregators, and content service providers in carrier billing.