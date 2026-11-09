Digidentity has found that 69% of 1,000 surveyed UK adults lack full confidence that their bank could detect someone impersonating them.

The survey, conducted by Censuswide among a nationally representative sample of UK adults in October 2026, found that 80% expect their bank to detect an AI-generated video or deepfake of their face used to pass a selfie check. At the same time, 53% believe a one-time passcode sent by text or email is enough on its own to prove someone’s identity.

Responsibility for identity fraud

More than four in five respondents (81%) believe banks should be held responsible if their identity verification provider fails to stop fraud, and 78% would feel more confident using a bank with advanced identity verification. The findings come as responsibility for online fraud faces renewed scrutiny, with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey calling on social media platforms to do more to tackle scams.

Jonathan Evans, UK Country Manager at Digidentity, stated that if a criminal gains control of a customer’s email, a security code meant to protect them could go straight to the fraudster, so banks cannot assume that passing a check means the right person has access. According to Evans, selfie checks must also confirm that the real customer is present rather than accept a convincing digital copy of their face.

Balancing security and convenience

Most respondents (79%) expect identity checks to become smoother within five years, and 62% would accept no more than two extra minutes of checks to significantly reduce the risk of impersonation, a figure that includes those who would accept no additional time at all.

Evans added that banks put their reputation behind the identity provider they choose, and stronger protection should not create an obstacle course for genuine customers. Digidentity has verified more than 25 million identities from over 180 nationalities, works with more than 250,000 businesses, and is included on the EU Trust List and the UK government’s register of digital identity and attribute services.