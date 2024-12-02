Portugal-based Feedzai and Belgium-based Neterium have entered a partnership to combine their respective financial crime prevention and screening technologies into a single platform offering. The collaboration embeds Neterium's cloud-native screening infrastructure into Feedzai's RiskOps platform, adding transaction screening to Feedzai's existing watchlist screening solution.

The integration is designed to address demand from financial institutions for consolidated compliance tools that reduce the need for multiple vendor integrations. By combining Feedzai's anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud detection capabilities with Neterium's algorithmic matching technology, the partnership aims to offer real-time screening with fewer false positives.

Scope and capabilities of the integrated solution

Feedzai's watchlist screening solution, now incorporating Neterium's technology, operates via API integration and is built to support real-time payment processing. The platform provides automated updates to global sanctions lists and watchlists, removing the need for manual data management. It also includes audit-ready reporting and explainable decisioning features intended to help organisations meet regulatory requirements across jurisdictions.

The solution connects with Feedzai's broader product suite, including its transaction fraud detection for banking and its full AML offering, enabling data sharing and insights across compliance functions.

A company official at Feedzai noted that financial institutions have been requesting fewer integrations, faster deployments, and full visibility into compliance activities. The partnership with Neterium is intended to deliver a single-platform approach that consolidates these functions.

Market context

The partnership comes at a time when compliance teams at banks and other financial institutions face growing regulatory complexity, particularly around sanctions screening and AML enforcement. Regulators globally have been tightening requirements around real-time transaction monitoring, and the shift towards instant payments has added further urgency for screening solutions that can operate without introducing friction or latency.

For Neterium, the collaboration extends the reach of its screening technology through Feedzai's existing client base. A Neterium official said the partnership is already delivering results for financial institutions, with the integrated solution addressing multiple use cases beginning with sanctions screening.