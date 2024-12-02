Claudia Pincovski
13 Feb 2026 / 3 Min Read
Feedzai partners with Neterium on transaction screening
Ondato maps US age verification law expansion in 2026 report
India expands Aadhaar digital identity system amid privacy concerns
Bretton AI raises USD 75 million Series B for financial crime compliance
The new identity frontier: How AI broke trust and how to fight back
Winning the Loyalty Game: Stopping ATO & Fraud Across Travel & Ticketing
The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright