Creditinfo has partnered with TaranDM to offer lenders a credit decision engine that can be customised with minimal IT support.

UK-based Creditinfo, a provider of credit information and risk management solutions in more than 40 countries across four continents, will use its distribution network and local market expertise to roll out the decision engine of Singapore-based TaranDM. The offering is aimed at banks, fintechs, telecom operators, and other lenders, and can automate credit decisions across the customer lifecycle. The joint offering is available now.

Adapting credit strategies with less IT effort

According to the companies, lenders in Creditinfo’s markets can find it difficult to adapt their credit strategies to changing conditions while managing limited internal IT resources. The partnership aims to help them modernise credit operations, tailor decision strategies to local market conditions, and respond more quickly to new requirements. TaranDM brings experience serving tier one banks, microlenders, and telecom operators in both mature and emerging markets.

Stuart Kelly, Director of Decisioning and Consumer Solutions at Creditinfo, stated that the company’s existing automated decisioning solution allows lenders to automate credit decisions in real time and in batch across the full customer lifecycle. According to Kelly, partnering with TaranDM will expand these capabilities and help clients get more value from Creditinfo’s data and local expertise in the more than 40 countries where it operates.

Combining data and decisioning technology

Martin Chudoba, CEO and Co-Founder of TaranDM, stated that the company looks forward to bringing its platform to lenders across Creditinfo’s core markets. According to Chudoba, combining Creditinfo’s local presence and data expertise with TaranDM’s flexible technology will allow banks and lenders to automate their credit decisions and adjust them quickly, without depending on heavy IT effort.

Founded in 1997, Creditinfo provides credit information, software, and decision analytics designed to improve access to finance. TaranDM, founded in 2019, offers a credit risk decision engine covering the full credit lifecycle across retail and SME lending. Its platform was developed by credit risk professionals and is used by lenders on five continents.