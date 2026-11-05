Stefana Apetrei
05 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read
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Verifone deploys Visa's Featurespace for real-time fraud scoring
NCC Group: AI and geopolitics are reshaping national cyber policy
[Money20/20 – Trulioo & Mastercard interview] Agentic commerce has a trust problem, not a tech problem
Drowning in AI slop: how fraud leaders can find what actually works
When AI meets fraud: why banks need real-time decisioning and industry collaboration
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