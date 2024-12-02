Chargebase, a chargeback-prevention platform developed for high-growth ecommerce and SaaS businesses, has launched its operations.

Developed to mitigate a key issue for merchants, namely chargebacks, Chargebase provides companies with access to Verifi and Ethoca alerts within a unified platform with automated workflows and transparent pricing.

Expanding on this, Serhii Zubakhin, Client Partner at Chargebase, mentioned that Verifi and Ethoca alerts show significant effectiveness in allowing merchants to refund a transaction before it becomes a chargeback. However, accessing these solutions traditionally leads to having to manage multiple vendors, complex integrations, and paying high fees. Chargebase focuses on fixing these problems, aiming to make chargeback prevention accessible to all businesses.

Chargebase’s offering for merchants

Through real-time alerts generated when a customer initiates a dispute with their bank, merchants can issue a refund and avoid expensive chargebacks. By utilising Chargebase, businesses are set to be able to minimise chargebacks, safeguard accounts from exceeding the 0.9-1% chargeback threshold, mitigate manual dispute workflows, and expand their operations more efficiently.

Compared to traditional providers that usually relay alerts, Chargebase promises automation of the alert-resolution process. The newly launched platform links alerts to orders, manages backend communication with Verifi and Ethoca, and minimises the manual steps merchants usually are required to take. Among the capabilities of the platform, the company mentions automation-focused architecture, unified access, flexible configuration, and transparent pricing.

Furthermore, Chargebase leverages an optimal pay-per-alert model that centres on ensuring that merchants only pay when the platform supports them in avoiding or resolving a dispute. According to the official press release, plans depend on the network, without setup fees, monthly minimums, and long-term commitments. At the same time, merchants get charged only for valid alerts, which makes enterprise-grade chargeback prevention available to startups and scaling businesses.

At the time of writing, Chargebase was live for merchants, regardless of their size. Company data suggests that the platform now supports over 20,000 merchants.