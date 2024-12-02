Kyckr’s new report has revealed that data deficiencies represented a contributing factor to 68% of FCA enforcement cases for AML non-compliance between 2020 and 2025.

Following this announcement, the report was entitled `The Data Blind Spot: Uncovering a Major Cause of UK AML Fines`, and analyses AML failings in UK financial institutions, as well as examines 22 FCA Final Notices totalling over GBP 430 million in fines.

In addition, the findings of the report also highlighted the way the FCA is no longer satisfied with the policies firms have ‘on paper’. In AML compliance and the fight against financial crime, the overall enforcement action also focuses on whether institutions can obtain, verify, and continuously update accurate customer information in practice.

Providing direct and ongoing access to authoritative company data

According to the official press release, the report focused on four main categories of data failure, all of which highlight an overall consistent pattern and the root causes of information gaps, including:

Outdated and missing information, which represents a contributing factor to 45% of fines. This also included a reliance on outdated Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), as well as investor lists, and not collecting sufficient information on customers to contextualise transactions.

Failure to identify the ultimate beneficial owner (UBO) of a given entity, representing a contributing factor to 32% of fines. This included the process of not knowing who ultimately controls an entity (as well as building an ownership map from that), which enables financial crime professionals to `build the story` of an entity into a bigger picture.

Weak verification of wealth and funds, a contributing factor to 32% of fines. This included not knowing the amount of money a business has at its disposal, without which firms and businesses cannot contextualise customer transactions.

Discrepancies between customer declarations and the public record, which represent a contributing factor to 18% of fines. This included failure to detect mismatches between what a customer or user says about themself and what the overall public record shows.

According to officials, these findings show that policy alone is not enough and that data quality now plays an important role in AML effectiveness. At the same time, companies and financial institutions must be able to prove that their customer information is both accurate and verified in real time. With this in mind, Kyckr is expected to focus on enabling firms to close this data blind spot by connecting directly to authoritative company registries, as well as giving compliance teams instant, audit-ready access to verified information from over 300 global sources.