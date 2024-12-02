NewsFraud and Fincrime

68% of UK AML fines are linked to poor data quality, Kyckr reports

SA

Sinziana Albu

03 Feb 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
reportdata protectionAMLfraud management
Countries:
United Kingdom

News on Fraud and Fincrime

Chargebase goes live to support merchants in decreasing chargeback rates

03 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

68% of UK AML fines are linked to poor data quality, Kyckr reports

03 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Gr4vy rolls out Silent Mode for its anti-fraud connectors

03 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

iDenfy launches a new AML screening product

02 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Movitz teams up with Kinexys by J.P. Morgan for global payee verification

30 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Expert views on Fraud and Fincrime

Preparing for fraud in 2026: a strategic reality check for banks

21 Jan 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

From compliance to experience: what 2025 taught the iGaming industry for 2026

19 Jan 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

From patchwork to platform: why Europe is resetting digital identity

15 Jan 2026 / 8 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

2025 payment fraud retrospective: what did we learn?

19 Dec 2025 / 15 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

How AML de-risking is reshaping correspondent banking: evolution, risk, and the road ahead

11 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright