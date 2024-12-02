Movitz has joined Kinexys by J.P. Morgan in a strategic collaboration aimed at providing Kinexys Liink to banks for global payee verification.

Coming as a response to evolving fraud levels and as part of the J.P. Morgan Payments Consultant Implementation Program, the move will bring a near-real-time solution to banks that enables them to verify beneficiary account details before payments are sent.

Mitigating fraud at a global level

As cross-border and instant payments are on the rise globally, fraud and misdirected payments are also growing. More efficient settlement drastically reduces the time to identify errors and mitigate scams. This leads to increased difficulty in recovering after funds are moved. In Europe specifically, the European Central Bank and European Banking Authority have reported total payment fraud in the EU/EEA at EUR 4.2 billion in 2024.

The collaboration between Movitz and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan aims to directly counter this, with the two planning to enable banks to connect to Kinexys Liink and apply verification before payments are sent, without rebuilding their existing payment flows, as detailed by Magnus Hedenberg, CEO at Movitz. The company offers software that sends payee verification requests from bank payment channels into Kinexys Liink and then returns the response into the financial institution’s existing payment flow. Positioning itself among the first bank-led peer-to-peer blockchain-based data sharing networks and being payment rail-agnostic, Kinexys’ solution allows banks to share payee verification requests and responses via one network connection while also preserving sovereignty, security, and privacy.

Furthermore, Gloria Wan, General Manager of Kinexys Liink at Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, added that working with Movitz improves the company’s ability to support banks address one of the payment complexities that they currently face, namely ensuring that funds reach the intended recipient securely. By embedding Kinexys Liink’s Confirm application into banks’ existing payment flows, the two intend to simplify how institutions comply with regulations and safeguard their customers from fraudulent activities. Both Kinexys by J.P. Morgan and Movitz are committed to assisting banks as they adapt to a changing landscape and develop trust in transactions.