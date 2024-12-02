Cloud-based payment orchestration platform Gr4vy has rolled out Silent Mode for its anti-fraud connectors, enabling merchants to deploy multiple fraud detection services simultaneously.

Through this, businesses leveraging Gr4vy’s solutions can evaluate, warm up, or migrate new providers without disrupting live payment decisions or slowing down the checkout process. Cristiano Betta, Chief Product Officer at Gr4vy, mentioned that merchants can now run multiple fraud providers concurrently, collect live data, and optimise the decision-making process, without negatively impacting efficiency or the customer experience.

Augmenting risk management services

By utilising Gr4vy’s services, merchants can activate and configure a new silent solution, mitigating the complex, high-risk development work traditionally associated with testing new fraud tools. With this ability to run several services in parallel, they can reduce the risk of vendor migration, enabling them to switch anti-fraud providers without encountering downtime and benefitting from a complete performance record.

Furthermore, the system operates asynchronously, which means that calls are processed independently of the active transaction flow and do not negatively impact checkout speed. Through Silent Mode, Gr4vy aims to deliver a practical way for merchants to test tools, benchmark providers, and refine their fraud strategies while maintaining optimal checkout performance.

Gr4vy intends to continue supporting merchants in simplifying complex payment and risk infrastructure through a single, cloud-native platform. With the launch of Silent Mode, the company plans to further expand its focus on giving merchants clearer control over their payment and risk operations, together with more space to test and augment their fraud strategies.

The rollout of Silent Mode comes on the heels of Gr4vy’s partnership with Ecommpay, with the two companies planning to deliver a range of local and international payment methods to merchants. By integrating Ecommpay, whose offering included a range of over 100 Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), Gr4vy sought to ensure that businesses gained access to the most relevant options. These included card payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and international and regional APMs such as IDEAL, BLIK, Bancontact, Trustly, and P24.