Cloud-based payment orchestration platform Gr4vy has joined Ecommpay in a strategic partnership aimed at providing merchants with a range of local and international payment methods.

By teaming up with Ecommpay, Gr4vy highlights its commitment to having a merchant-focused approach and processing payments through the most suitable route.

One integration, multiple payment methods

To meet customer preferences and needs, as well as to ensure that every transaction is directed to the right payment method and goes through the appropriate route, Gr4vy needs to be able to bring access to as many payment methods as possible. By integrating Ecommpay, which offers a range of over 100 Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), the company ensures that merchants have access to the most relevant options. This includes card payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, as well as international and regional APMs. Among them are IDEAL, BLIK, Bancontact, Trustly, and P24.

John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy, expanded on the strategic decision to collaborate with Ecommpay, saying that the move will allow the company to scale its offering and expand choice, convenience, and scalability for every end customer. Gr4vy intends to continue to centre its efforts on supporting merchants in growing their business by bringing them flexible, transparent payment options that positively impact customer loyalty and profitability.

Adding to this, Roy Blokker, Head of Strategic Sales at Ecommpay, mentioned that the new collaboration with Gr4vy equips merchant customers with access to multiple payment methods via a single integration. Besides minimising complexity, this also decreases costs and friction for end customers while boosting security and meeting regulatory requirements, optimising the customer journey, and, in the end, increasing fidelity to the business.

Just a few short days before this, Ecommpay partnered with NORBr to unlock full-stack acquiring and payment orchestration for the latter’s partners. By working together, NORBr integrated its flexible payment infrastructure with Ecommpay’s acquiring capabilities, offering merchants, Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) a more efficient and reliable solution for managing payments.

