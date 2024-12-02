Ecommpay offers global and local acquiring, 100+ alternative payment methods, and payment processing and orchestration – all through a single API. Ecommpay continuously builds essential capabilities like orchestration, Open Banking, recurring billing, and direct debits directly into its platform, streamlining operations, reducing costs, and eliminating the need for third-party systems.
London, UK
Aquirer, gateway, processor
Merchants (retail, travel & hospitality, mobility & transport, digital goods & services), fintech
Europe, APAC, Middle East
2012
API (Authorised Payment Institution)
PCI DSS certifications, FCA authorisations under PSD2, member of Visa and Mastercard
EMA, MRC, AITO
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Inclusive payments platform
Yes
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes – 100+
Yes – EUR, GBP, USD
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
ERP integrationYes
E-invoicing (automated)Yes
FactoringNo
Yes, the Reports section in the Dashboard allows users to access various types of reports, including Operations reports, Transaction reports, Fraudulent Operations reports, Chargeback reports, and Remittance reports. Additionally, users can access Statements and Financial Reports under the Finance section. For more detailed information or customised insights, users can indicate their specific requirements.
Yes – all worldwide currencies
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes, humm, PayPal Pay Later, Klarna
Yes
Yes
Yes, less than 0.13%
Ecommpay uses an in-house developed technical solution called the Risk Control System (RCS).
You can read more about our case studies here.
Won
The Compliance Register Platinum Awards 2024
Best Marketing and Business Development 2024
Best Risk & Compliance Team – Regulated Firms 2024
PayTech Awards 2023
Best Use of Tech in Combating Fraud 2023
The Compliance Register Platinum Awards 2023
Best Payment Services Provider Award 2023
Best Chief Compliance Officer Award 2023
The Cards & Payments Awards 2024
Best Security or Anti-Fraud Development
Shortlisted:
Merchant Payments Ecosystem Awards 2024
The Best Use of Open Banking for Payments
The Card & Payments Awards 2024
Best Initiative in Open Banking
Best Customer Service
Open Banking Expo Awards 2023
Best Open Banking Partnership (with Token)
Best Use of Open Banking by a Non-financial Services Company (Ecommpay & FotoAngels)
Women in Open Banking – Woman of the Year (International) - Olga Karablina
Payment Awards 2023 by FStech and Retail Systems
Best Online Payment Solution - Merchant (with Token)
Merchant Anti-Fraud Solution of the Year
