Ecommpay offers global and local acquiring, 100+ alternative payment methods, and payment processing and orchestration – all through a single API. Ecommpay continuously builds essential capabilities like orchestration, Open Banking, recurring billing, and direct debits directly into its platform, streamlining operations, reducing costs, and eliminating the need for third-party systems.

Website

https://ecommpay.com/

Head office

London, UK

Core solution

Aquirer, gateway, processor 

Target markets

Merchants (retail, travel & hospitality, mobility & transport, digital goods & services), fintech

Contact details

marketing@ecommpay.com

Geographical presence

Europe, APAC, Middle East

Year founded

2012

Licence type

API (Authorised Payment Institution)

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS certifications, FCA authorisations under PSD2, member of Visa and Mastercard

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

EMA, MRC, AITO

Brand tagline

Let's grow!

Service provider type

Payment gateway

Yes 

Payment service provider – acquirer

Yes 

Payment orchestration platform

Yes 

Cross-border payment infrastructure

Yes 

How do you define your company's primary category or technology market?

Inclusive payments platform

Channels

Online

Yes 

POS/in-store

No 

Payment capabilities

Hosted pages

Yes 

White-label solution

Yes 

Recurring payments

Yes 

Payment methods supported

Yes – 100+

Settlement currencies

Yes – EUR, GBP, USD

Instant settlement

Yes 

Tokenization

Yes 

Payout/disbursements

Yes 

Payment orchestration

Yes 

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes 

B2B payments

Yes 

Operational efficiency:

  •  ERP integrationYes 

  •  E-invoicing (automated)Yes

  •  FactoringNo 

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes, the Reports section in the Dashboard allows users to access various types of reports, including Operations reports, Transaction reports, Fraudulent Operations reports, Chargeback reports, and Remittance reports. Additionally, users can access Statements and Financial Reports under the Finance section. For more detailed information or customised insights, users can indicate their specific requirements.

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX

Yes – all worldwide currencies

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes 

Embedded Finance/lending to SMEs or merchants

Yes

Embedded Finance/BNPL for consumers

Yes, humm, PayPal Pay Later, Klarna  

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes 

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes 

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes, less than 0.13%

Fraud and risk management partners

Ecommpay uses an in-house developed technical solution called the Risk Control System (RCS).

Clients

Case studies

You can read more about our case studies here

Awards

Won

  • The Compliance Register Platinum Awards 2024

  • Best Marketing and Business Development 2024

  • Best Risk & Compliance Team – Regulated Firms 2024

  • PayTech Awards 2023

  • Best Use of Tech in Combating Fraud 2023

  • The Compliance Register Platinum Awards 2023

  • Best Payment Services Provider Award 2023

  • Best Chief Compliance Officer Award 2023

  • The Cards & Payments Awards 2024

  • Best Security or Anti-Fraud Development

Shortlisted:

  • Merchant Payments Ecosystem Awards 2024

  • The Best Use of Open Banking for Payments

  • The Card & Payments Awards 2024

  • Best Initiative in Open Banking

  • Best Customer Service

  • Open Banking Expo Awards 2023

  • Best Open Banking Partnership (with Token)

  • Best Use of Open Banking by a Non-financial Services Company (Ecommpay & FotoAngels)

  • Women in Open Banking – Woman of the Year (International) - Olga Karablina

  • Payment Awards 2023 by FStech and Retail Systems

  • Best Online Payment Solution - Merchant (with Token)

  • Merchant Anti-Fraud Solution of the Year

