Ecommpay has joined forces with infrastructure-as-a-service provider NORBr to give NORBr partners access to its acquiring and orchestration ecosystem.

The collaboration integrates NORBr’s flexible payment infrastructure with Ecommpay’s acquiring capabilities, offering merchants, Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) a faster and more reliable solution for handling payments.

Through this partnership, businesses gain access to enterprise-grade tools designed to support growth and operational efficiency across local and international markets. Ecommpay provides over 100 local and international alternative payment methods (APMs), alongside card, wallet, and Open Banking payment options. Its platform also includes fraud prevention, risk management, and support for omnichannel, subscription, and recurring business models. NORBr’s infrastructure is fully compatible with vertical SaaS platforms, marketplaces, and B2B solutions with Embedded Finance features, simplifying activation and integration.

Merchant growth with data-driven solutions

The partnership is backed by data-driven capabilities to optimise transaction success and revenue generation. Ecommpay’s unified dashboard offers real-time reporting across more than 150 currencies and 100+ payment methods, enabling businesses to track performance globally. Merchants benefit from virtual terminals, payment links, multi-currency support, and carbon-neutral checkout options, all designed to reduce checkout friction and improve conversion rates.

NORBr users can connect to Ecommpay, eliminating onboarding delays and custom development costs. The integration supports instant activation, routing optimisation, and access to smart acquiring features. Merchants can leverage recurring billing, subscription management, and flexible payouts, while maintaining full control over routing logic, fallback procedures, and tokenisation workflows.

With pre-integrated infrastructure, the partnership covers global markets including Europe, APAC, the US, and MENA. It unifies card, wallet, and Open Banking flows, reduces drop-offs at checkout, and ensures consistent, optimised payment experiences across all channels.

By combining Ecommpay’s acquiring ecosystem with NORBr’s infrastructure, the partnership positions merchants and platforms to launch faster, scale smarter, and deliver global payments at lower operational costs.