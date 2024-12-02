Zopa Bank reports customer credit data to Infact

Zopa Bank has begun reporting credit data to Infact, aiming to improve the accuracy and timeliness of consumer credit files.

The move is intended to provide customers with more accurate and timely credit files, while also contributing to better competition within the credit reporting sector. Infact, which operates the Delta Platform, is positioning itself as an alternative player in a market traditionally dominated by a small number of firms. Its approach focuses on improving data quality and ensuring credit information reflects the most current financial behaviour of consumers.

The collaboration aimed at better credit reporting

According to representatives from Zopa Bank, the collaboration with Infact is part of its wider efforts to improve customer financial resilience. By sharing information with another bureau, the bank aims to give its 1.5 million customers, and UK consumers in particular, a clearer view of their credit history. Bank officials noted that the partnership should help people make more informed financial choices and build profiles that are representative of their borrowing and repayment patterns.

Infact representatives said the agreement supports their ambition to deliver a fairer system of credit reporting by ensuring consumers’ financial activity is captured more completely and transparently. They described the partnership as a step towards establishing higher standards across the industry, with better data quality leading to more reliable outcomes for borrowers and lenders alike.

The initiative also links to Zopa Bank’s 2025 Fintech Pledge, which sets out commitments to strengthen customer financial wellbeing. By working with Infact, the bank joins a growing number of institutions seeking to diversify the UK credit bureau market, where additional reporting channels may reduce reliance on existing providers.