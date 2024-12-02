Yuze Digital has announced the start of its pilot launch in the region of India with the use of the Yuze Freelancer App.

Following this announcement, the app is expected to offer a simple and secure way for self-employed professionals to manage their earnings, as well as to take control of their finances with confidence.

In addition, this pilot marks the first phase of Yuze’s development in the region of India, ahead of its full public launch in early Q1 2026. The initiative is expected to begin with freelancers and gig workers, while later expanding to a comprehensive business account in partnership with an Indian bank. Yuze will also focus on providing a new kind of financial experience that is personal, transparent, and built around people’s needs and expectations in an ever-evolving market.

Building a new financial experience and focusing on providing financial access to freelancers

According to the official press release, Yuze is set to give users the possibility to open a wallet in a secure and efficient manner, as well as send and receive payments, track income, and manage expenses, all through the use of one app. At the same time, India currently represents one of the world’s most dynamic talent communities, yet many individuals still face barriers to financial stability and personal support. With this in mind, Yuze Digital aims to change that by prioritising the process of incorporating security, connection, and simplicity in its financial technology.

In addition, India’s new generation of individuals also represents the future development of work and progress, and through the use of the Yuze Freelancer App, the company aims to give them financial access, inclusion, and overall more benefits. Yuze will prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry, while also focusing on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in the ever-evolving landscape. Furthermore, the strategy represents an important step in the company’s initiative of making business banking smart, simple, and scalable, while also helping entrepreneurs, freelancers, and companies further develop in a connected world.