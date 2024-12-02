Wollette, a UK-based technology firm, has selected Ordo to support the launch of WollettePay, with the company seeking to provide a faster and more optimal A2A experience.



Wollette has decided to work with Ordo based on the latter’s knowledge of Open Banking and its capabilities in advanced payment initiation, which delivers a secure funding journey that facilitates an augmented checkout experience.

The collaboration with Ordo comes shortly after Wollette announced its plans to roll out WollettePay for one-tap Open Banking. At that time, the platform was scheduled for release in the UK in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a wider European launch expected in early 2026.

How will Ordo support Wollette?

Through Ordo’s infrastructure, WollettePay users can fund their payment accounts instantly and securely from their bank accounts, without needing to enter card details. This enables consumers to enjoy a more efficient and flexible way to pay and manage their money. For businesses, Open Banking has the potential to significantly reduce card-related fees, which is particularly beneficial for sectors operating on tight margins or processing large volumes of payments. Additionally, retailers can utilise WollettePay’s combined funding and payment flows, connecting to accounts and loyalty systems, thereby enhancing the checkout experience and strengthening brand engagement.

Furthermore, Wollette developed the solution to provide an optimal experience that meets the needs, demands, and preferences of modern shoppers and retailers. WollettePay merges security and flexibility, and Ordo’s Open Banking technology delivers a simplified payment journey that minimises complexity and costs, while also contributing to sustainable and paperless commerce.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Wollette underlined that working with Ordo is set to enable their company to offer an intelligent payment experience through WollettePay. Also, Ordo’s technology equips Wollette with the ability to scale its operations while serving the needs of users. Both companies expressed their commitment to making payments more efficient and sustainable and supporting shoppers in staying connected with the brands they trust.