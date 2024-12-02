Databricks raises a Series K investment

Databricks has announced the raise of a Series K investment at more than USD 100 billion valuation, aimed at accelerating its AI strategy.

Following this announcement, the company is set to leverage the new capital in order to accelerate its AI strategy, as well as expand Agent Bricks, invest in its new database offering Lakebase, and fuel global growth.

In addition, Databricks introduced a new product, Agent Bricks, which was developed in order to create improved, production AI agents focused on customers’ enterprise data, and Lakebase, a new type of operational database (OLTP), built on open source Postgres, and improved for AI Agents. The investment is also expected to further support future AI acquisitions and deepen AI research for the company.

More information on Databricks’ Series K funding round

As there is a big investor interest because of the momentum behind its AI products, which power several businesses and AI solutions around the world, the company will continue to benefit from an improved global demand for AI apps and agents. At the same time, this round aims to be over-subscribed and to partner with strategic, long-term investors who share Databricks’ initiative for the future of AI.

Databricks represents a Data and AI company that aims to provide its Data Intelligence Platform to partners and customers in order to give them the possibility to take control of their data and put it to work with AI. Following the Series K funding round, the institution is set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.