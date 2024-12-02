Open Finance Report 2024

At the request of our valued readers, The Paypers is delighted to unveil the 8th edition of our flagship Open Finance Report. After meticulous research, in-depth discussions with key experts, and careful analysis, we are thrilled to present this essential industry report to you.

This comprehensive analysis delves into the global potential of Open Banking and Open Finance, offering an in-depth perspective on how these initiatives are transforming the financial services industry worldwide.

Report highlights

The evolution of Open Banking and Open Finance

Discover how Open Banking transforms consumer payment experiences (Johan Tjärnberg and Alexandre Gonthier, Trustly) and how Open Finance expands possibilities for the industry (Don Cardinal, FDX).

Smart data’s impact on payments

Smart data enhances payment experiences (Mark Munson, Moneyhub) and Open Banking supports the transition to a smart data-driven economy (Henk Van Hulle, OBL).

Fraud prevention through Open Banking

Open Banking can reduce financial fraud and strengthen security (Henrik Hodam, Worldline).

Regulatory developments in Open Finance

Discover which political and operational barriers must be overcome for Open Banking to evolve (Mike Woods, Konsentus). Regulation like FIDA unlocks opportunities with innovative use cases (Anne-Sophie Morvan and Alexandre Keilmann, LUXHUB). Find out the key discussions on the EU's FIDA proposal (Emanuel van Praag and Eugerta Muçi).

Regional trends in Open Banking

The UK leads in payment adoption (Andy Wiggan, GoCardless), while the US experiences evolving players and recent exciting developments (Vlad Macovei, The Paypers). Meanwhile, Latin America is charting a unique path to Open Finance (Carmela Gómez Castelao, BBVA).

Operational innovations and opportunities

Find out how to enable seamless and instant payments (Ferdinand Dabitz, Ivy) and how to advance from card alternatives to instant settlements (Nikogiannis Karantzis, ISX Financial).

Innovations in A2A payments

We analyse how Pay by Bank drives secure, seamless transactions (Ian Morrin, Tink). In Europe, the SPAA Scheme transforms the payment ecosystem (Oana Ifrim, The Paypers), while the Wero wallet represents a new player in European payments (Tino Meissner, Deutsche Bank).





Global mapping of key players

Explore a detailed infographic mapping the ecosystem of leading innovators and enablers driving Open Finance. Discover the key players in this space and identify potential partners to grow your business.





Company snapshots

Gain insights into key contributors’ services, target audiences, current customers, and Open Banking licences. These snapshots will lead you to our company database, to gain access to the full company profiles.





Download your free copy of the Open Finance Report 2024 to learn the latest trends and developments in Open Banking and Open Finance and sneak a peek at the path ahead.