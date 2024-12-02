Eltropy has revealed that its solution, the Eltropy One Platform, includes more than 50 integrations with systems utilised by credit unions and community banks.

This ecosystem empowers Credit Financial Institutions (CFIs) to increase operational efficiency while providing more valuable experiences for their members and customers.

The Eltropy One Platform integrates with widely-used providers of Core systems, Loan Origination Systems (LOS), Account Opening Systems (AOS), Collections, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Payments, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS). These integrations enable financial institutions to optimise workflows and serve their communities efficiently.

Key integrations

Eltropy has launched its Integration Hub to simplify access to over 50 integrations tailored for financial institutions. The hub organises these integrations into user-friendly categories and highlights recent and popular options. Key integrations include:

Correlation: real-time alerts and insights;

Fiserv Portico: timely alerts and transaction tracking;

Encompass: speeds up lending processes;

MeridianLink: streamlines loan closings and account openings;

Origence: updates borrower experience and funding speed;

Sync 1 Systems: facilitates faster loan closures;

Temenos: optimises digital lending workflows;

AKUVO: automates collections outreach;

DocuSign: enables secure e-signatures;

MessagePay: improves engagement and reduces delinquency;

SWIVEL: aids in on-time payments;

Alkami and others: optimise digital banking and customer support;

Salesforce: improves resolution and interaction security;

IDgo, illuma, Plaid: offer secure identity verification.

These integrations support various operational needs, such as core banking, lending, and digital banking, with Eltropy's open APIs allowing for ongoing partnerships with tech providers.

Partnering with Eltropy provides financial institutions with some benefits, including increased member engagement through personalised interactions, operational efficiency by streamlining workflows, scalable technology solutions tailored for credit unions and community banks, innovative collaboration to address industry challenges, and opportunities for growth and revenue via referral and reseller programs.