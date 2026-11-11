Wise has expanded its US product range with Wise Interest and Stocks, two products that let personal and business customers earn a return on the USD they hold with Wise. Customers who opt in keep instant access to their funds, so they can continue to send and spend from the same balance without withdrawal penalties. The products are offered by Wise US Assets Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member of SIPC.

Money market fund and S&P 500 options

Wise Interest invests customers' USD in a money market fund holding government-backed assets. Returns are not guaranteed, are calculated daily, are paid monthly, and over 90% may be exempt from state and local income taxes. Stocks lets customers invest money held with Wise in an S&P 500 index fund, giving exposure to a broad range of US companies, although the investment value will change with the market and capital is at risk.

Customers can start using either product directly from their existing USD balance, and fees are shown before they opt in. The products mark Wise's use of its US broker-dealer licence, which it holds in all 50 states, to offer products tailored to US customers. Wise also offers Basic Interest in the US, which pays interest on USD, GBP, and EUR balances.

Customer holdings continue to grow

Vinay Nilakantan, Head of Product for North America at Wise, said customers worldwide are keeping more money with Wise, with global customer holdings growing 40% to USD 39 billion in the last financial year. He added that in the US, earning a competitive return often means locking money away or using several accounts, and that the new products let customers earn returns while keeping access to their funds.

Income earned by US customers through Basic Interest increased by almost 17% year on year in the 2026 financial year. Wise's US customers can already hold and convert more than 40 currencies, receive payments in nine currencies through local account details, and send money internationally, with 77% of payments arriving in under 20 seconds, as well as spend abroad with the Wise Multi-Currency Card.