Morgan Stanley has started using a new feature from programmable banking technology company Hyperlayer to let eligible wealth management clients receive securities-based loan proceeds in their existing accounts. Restrictions on how the money can be used are enforced automatically. Hyperlayer built a layer that works with Morgan Stanley's existing systems rather than replacing them.

Loan proceeds with rules built in

Instead of placing loan proceeds in a separate, walled-off account, the funds land in the client's existing account, where they are flagged and governed by rules that block prohibited uses. Hyperlayer's CEO, Rob Rooney, said in an interview that clients see all their money in one place, while Morgan Stanley retains full control and an audit trail.

Aleksey Shevchenko, Head of Deposits and Core Banking Technology at Morgan Stanley, said the technology is extendable and that the bank aims to apply the same approach to other banking capabilities. Rooney said large banks have found it very difficult to replace their core infrastructure, and that Hyperlayer's approach adds programmable controls on top of existing systems instead.

From family banking app to enterprise

Hyperlayer grew out of HyperJar, a UK family banking app that lets parents set rules for how children spend money. According to Rooney, the technology has been used by around 600,000 HyperJar users and is now deployed at several large banks at enterprise level. Rooney and Hyperlayer co-founder Paul Rolles both previously worked at Morgan Stanley.

Rooney said agentic commerce is a growing use case for the platform, as rules that operate in real time can set limits on what AI agents are allowed to buy on behalf of their users. He compared this to the controls HyperJar gives parents over their children's spending. In October 2026, Hyperlayer raised GBP 19.5 million in a Series A2 round, valuing the company at GBP 195 million.