SelfPay and Salt Bank have partnered to let Salt Bank customers deposit cash into their accounts at SelfPay’s payment stations in Romania.

Salt Bank customers can now use the Salt Bank app together with SelfPay’s network of more than 15,000 self-service payment stations, located in over 4,400 localities across Romania, to pay cash into their accounts. Because the network extends to areas with fewer bank branches, the companies say the service gives customers of the digital-only bank a local option for using cash.

Combining digital banking and cash

According to the companies, more banking services are available on mobile phones and digital payments are part of daily life, but many people still use cash and should not have to choose between the two. Salt Bank customers keep a fully digital banking experience, while gaining another way to top up their accounts with cash.

Robert Anghel, CEO of Salt Bank, stated that the bank aims to offer simple, fast, digital banking, but also to give customers options, including using cash when they need it. Salt Bank, part of the Banca Transilvania Financial Group, is a cloud-native digital bank that launched in April 2024 and had more than 800,000 customers by April 2026.

SelfPay’s network for financial institutions

Adrian Badea, CEO of SelfPay, stated that the company’s infrastructure supports the development of financial and banking services and widens access to them for millions of Romanians. According to Badea, the Salt Bank partnership shows how physical payment infrastructure can complement digital-only banking, and SelfPay aims to develop as a partner for banks and financial institutions.

SelfPay’s payment stations offer more than 300 services, from paying bills, taxes, fines, and loan instalments to mobile top-ups and car-related services. Its SelfPay Now app, which has more than 1 million users, offers over 200 digital services, including instant cash deposits to cards via the payment stations. The partnership forms part of SelfPay’s efforts to expand the services available through its network and its work with banks and financial institutions.