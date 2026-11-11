Crédit Agricole Deutschland has partnered with Enfuce to issue and process its Visa debit cards, with G+D supplying the physical cards.

Crédit Agricole Deutschland is the universal retail bank that Crédit Agricole has recently launched in Germany, designed around a digital-first model. The agreement places Enfuce as the card issuer and BIN sponsor for the new bank, issuing its Visa debit card and handling the related payment processing. Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a security technology company, produces the physical cards and provides card personalisation services.

A new retail bank built on an existing presence

The launch marks the next phase of Crédit Agricole’s growth in Germany, where the group has operated for more than 70 years and where its businesses already serve around one million customers. The new entity pairs a digital banking proposition with the balance sheet and expertise of the wider group.

At launch, the product range includes a current account, the Visa debit card, a set of savings products, and a mobile app through which customers can onboard, manage their accounts, and subscribe to products. The debit card is linked directly to each customer’s account and can be used as soon as it is opened. Card management sits entirely within the bank’s mobile app, keeping account and card functions in a single channel.

Issuing and processing are handled by Enfuce

The partnership places issuing and processing with an external provider: Enfuce. The company was founded in 2016, and it designs, launches, and operates card programmes for brands, banks, and fintechs. The company holds Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licences from the Finnish FSA and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and runs a PCI-DSS certified platform that it states delivers 99.999% uptime. Its offering combines cloud-native issuing with embedded compliance and fraud intelligence.

For Enfuce, the agreement represents a significant expansion of its activity in Germany. It follows earlier partnerships with Porsche and G+D, and the company positions it as further evidence of its capacity to support scalable card programmes across European banking and corporate sectors. Denise Johansson, CEO and Co-founder of Enfuce, said the company’s cloud-first issuing technology underpins the bank’s ambition, starting with a card that can be used from the moment they open an account.

Implications for the German payments market

The launch adds to the range of digital banking and payment services available to consumers in Germany. Cash continues to play an important role in everyday payments in the country, and the two companies are positioning app-based card payments as part of the banking relationship from the first day of account opening. Regarding Germany’s inclination to remain committed to cash payments, a study made by Bundesbank, published in December 2025, showed that cash acceptance remains quite high in the country: 99.4% of outlets visited during around 2,060 test purchases in summer 2025 accepted cash.