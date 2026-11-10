UK-based financial data platform Planky, part of BKN301 Group, has raised EUR 6.9 million in new funding. The round was co-led by Innovation Global, advised by SM Capital, and by funds of the Azimut Venture Capital Digitech Europe strategy, managed by Azimut Investments and advised by FNDX. The funding marks a shift for Planky from transaction-based credit intelligence to a real-time AI decisioning layer for financial institutions.

From open banking analytics to AI decisioning

Planky, formerly known as FriendlyScore, is an account information service provider (AISP) and credit reference agency. It aggregates and analyses data from personal and business bank accounts in real time, along with statements, payment service provider data, and spreadsheets, and uses AI to categorise transactions and assess income and risk. The company then delivers automated decisions to approve, refer, or reject applications.

The new funding will support the development of AI products for credit underwriting, financial decisioning, spend intelligence, and prediction. Planky is also building predictive risk models that monitor borrower behaviour continuously and detect early signs of financial stress, allowing lenders to act before a default occurs. The company will use the capital to expand its work in the Middle East and with international clients.

Part of BKN301's AI strategy

BKN301 Group acquired Planky in November 2025, and the company forms part of the group's AI strategy across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. BKN301 provides banking infrastructure for regulated institutions and raised EUR 21.5 million in a Series B round in April 2025, which it later extended. Planky has offices across EMEA in Italy, San Marino, and Qatar through the group.

Stiven Muccioli, CEO and Founder of BKN301 Group, said the next era of finance will be shaped by those who best understand data rather than those who hold the most. Edoardo Guerrieri, Partner at FNDX, said credit is shifting from a score checked once to a risk assessment carried out continuously, and that the round gives Planky what it needs to make that the standard for digital lenders.