



The funding is set to also support BKN301 Group in further extending the capabilities of its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform while advancing its operations both through organic growth and acquisitions. In addition to existing investors, the round saw participation from new institutional, industrial, and private investors, including CDP Venture Capital SGR through the Digital Transition Fund, Azimut Libera Impresa SGR through the Azimut Digitech Fund under the advisory of FNDX, SIMEST through the F.394/81 managed on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Alisei Forinvestments di Aldo Fumagalli, among others.











By receiving the EUR 21.5 million, BKN301 Group solidifies its position in the industry while underlining the capabilities of its platform and its long-term strategy. Moreover, the company seeks to advance its mission to optimise financial services through technology and a scalable BaaS model. At the same time, BKN301 Group highlighted its commitment to making financial services more user-friendly, secure, and customisable and to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of individuals and businesses.





Latest news from BKN301 Group

Securing the funding follows BKN301’s launch of the 301 Retail Account, a payment solution developed to address the needs of the MENA region’s financial sector, centring on assisting traditional banks, fintech companies, and neobanks. The roll-out of the solution came as part of BKN301’s strategic vision to provide optimised fintech solutions that contributed to the modernisation and growth of the region’s financial markets.

The 301 Retail Account offered a range of capabilities focused on scaling convenience, security, and financial management for businesses, including customisable debit cards, personalised spending limits, and EUR-based accounts.