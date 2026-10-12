Germany’s retail banking market is set to gain a fresh online competitor as Crédit Agricole introduces Crédit Agricole Deutschland, a universal bank available to the public from the end of October 2026. The France-based group, which has operated in the country for more than 70 years through specialised business lines, already serves around one million customers there. The new entity will pair a digital-first journey supported by artificial intelligence with on-hand human assistance, targeting affluent individuals and their savings and asset-growth goals. It forms part of ACT 2028, Crédit Agricole S.A.’s medium-term strategic plan.

At launch, clients will be able to open a current account with a German IBAN and receive a Visa card providing access to 49,000 ATMs domestically, plus the network’s machines worldwide. Savings options include Tagesgeld and Festgeld deposits, while onboarding, account management, and product subscription take place through a mobile app. Support is available by phone from Monday to Saturday, alongside email and live chat. From 2027, the lender plans to introduce wealth-building solutions, credit products, advisory services, premium packages, and compatibility with Apple Pay and Google Pay, aiming to become clients’ primary bank.

Branch network and growth targets in Germany

Rather than building a physical presence from scratch, Crédit Agricole Deutschland will draw on 20 branches and 600 employees from Creditplus, one of the group’s existing businesses in Germany. Four locations will host dedicated spaces showcasing its services from day one, while the remaining sites will act as information and guidance hubs. Account opening and subscriptions, however, will be handled exclusively through the app. AI tools will be rolled out gradually where they bring tangible benefits to users and improve service quality.

The launch supports Crédit Agricole’s ambition to double its customer base across its German businesses to two million by the end of 2028. Germany is a priority market under ACT 2028, which seeks to widen the group’s European reach and deploy its universal banking model where it already has strong foundations. The new entity follows the debut of Crédit Agricole Savings in April 2026 and will gradually draw on expertise from specialist units, including Amundi and Crédit Agricole Assurances, to expand its personal financing and insurance range.