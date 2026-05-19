Core solution

Payment Service Provider

Fintech

Number of employees

100-150 employees

Year founded

2017 (Sibilla Solutions Ltd incorporated; Profee brand relaunched ~2020)

Contact details

help@profee.com | +357 22 000 253 | https://profee.com

Target markets

Direct-to-consumer (expats, migrants)

Core solution/problems the company solves

Profee solves the financial complexity of migrant life in one place. We offer fast, low-cost international money transfers, a multi-currency e-wallet, and digital Visa cards for everyday spending in Europe — so migrants can manage their money without switching between apps or services.

Geographical presence

Services available in: EU, UK, Canada;

Money transfers to: 90+ destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, LATAM, and North America.

Licence type

EMI (Electronic Money Institution)

Sibilla Solutions Ltd

EMI (Electronic Money Institution), regulated by the Central Bank of Cyprus

Licence No. 115.1.3.16/2018 | Registration No. HE348581

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS Level 1 (annual recertification);

3D Secure (3DS) — mandatory for all card payments;

End-to-end data encryption;

GDPR compliance;

Tier 4 Data Centres;

2FA (Two-Factor Authentication);

AML Risk Management and real-time fraud monitoring systems.

Brand tagline

Everyday finance for a life between countries.

Clients

Over 1,000,000 users as of May 2026

Future developments

New payment methods;

Physical cards;

B2B: mass payouts for businesses.

Awards