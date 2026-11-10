UK-based premium finance provider PremFina has formed a long-term partnership with boom, the digital insurance brand operated by Abacai Technologies Limited, part of the Abacai group. Through a direct integration with PremFina's technology platform, boom customers will be able to spread the cost of their insurance premiums instead of paying the full amount upfront. The companies say they share a focus on simple, transparent, and customer-focused insurance experiences.

Premium finance through a direct integration

Premium finance allows policyholders to pay for insurance in instalments, with the finance provider paying the insurer and the customer repaying over time. By integrating directly with PremFina's platform, boom aims to offer customers a more flexible way of paying for their policies within its own digital journey, supporting the brand's growth plans.

boom selected PremFina after reviewing the options available in the market, citing PremFina's technology, its service-based approach, and its ability to support a growing digital insurance business. Both companies describe the agreement as a framework for long-term collaboration.

Automation and integration capabilities

Laura Sweetman, Chief Product and Revenue Officer at PremFina, said the company has invested in technology, automation, and integration capabilities, which makes it a good fit for a digital insurance brand such as boom. She added that PremFina looks forward to working with boom to provide premium finance to its customers and to support the business as it grows.

Mike McGrail, Head of Product at Abacai, said premium finance is an important part of boom's customer proposition and that choosing the right partner was a key decision for the business. He added that PremFina showed a strong understanding of boom's requirements and a collaborative approach, and that he looks forward to customers benefiting from the partnership. PremFina provides premium finance to UK insurance brokers, managing general agents (MGAs), and digital insurance businesses.