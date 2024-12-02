Weavr has launched Delegation of Authority (DoA), a new feature that allows SaaS embedders to act on behalf of their customers securely and compliantly.

SaaS embedded platforms that manage financial processes for their customers face difficulties in balancing compliance with automation. Traditional processes require every financial action to be initiated and authenticated by the customer, and this limits efficiency. DoA aims to tackle this by introducing a PSD2-compliant mechanism which enables customers to grant explicit consent for specific actions, allowing embedders to automate them safely.

Automating financial actions on behalf of customers

The new launch provides two features, delegation and automation, to enable SaaS embedders to act under formal authority from their customers, removing the need for private arrangements. The solution is designed to be compliant with the application of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), improving security and traceability, as well as unlocking automation for low-risk, routine financial actions such as issuing cards to employees, updating spend limits, or deactivating users.

ThanksBen, an intelligent benefits platform, was among the first to implement Weavr’s DoA for taking approved actions on behalf of its customers, which allowed the company to enable secure operations within the defined consent boundaries/ The platform delivered a complete and automated experience that optimised its offering while remaining fully compliant and auditable.

Weavr believes that DoA reflects its commitment to its customers’ needs, designing the infrastructure to fit their operating models rather than asking embedder customers to fit into the limits of existing financial systems. This is a secure way to delegate operations and automate workflows in the embedded finance space.

In the near future, Weavr will expand the availability of the solution beyond HR Tech to additional customer sectors where automation and consent-based operations are key to scaling. With the launch, the company aims to offer more flexibility and support customers in leveraging automation while retaining control. This reflects Weavr’s belief that embedded finance can tailor itself around each customer’s personal goals, enabling developments that are secure and compliant.