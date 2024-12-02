The Swedish fintech company Vilja has secured USD 4 million (SEK 40 million) in new capital to accelerate its international expansion outside the Nordics.

Following this announcement, the company will leverage the funding in order to secure its long-term development, while also focusing on the process of establishing its own AI development center in Kuala Lumpur.

The capital injection consists partly of a new share issue carried out in September and partly of a SEK 8.5 million loan from DBT Capital. At the same time, the investment is set to strengthen Vilja’s efforts in international markets and contribute to further developing the company’s cloud-based core banking platform, with a focus on secure and efficient deposits.

More information on Vilja’s USD 4 million funding round

Vilja represents a cloud-native core banking platform vendor that provides banks and financial institutions with the possibility to build optimised digital banking solutions. Its packaged business capabilities were developed to have a composable design in order to allow customers to select specific modules tailored to their needs, as well as an end-to-end solution in one unified platform.

According to the official press release, the company is set to continue its stable SaaS growth, while also aiming to grow outside the Nordics, following its customers into the region of Europe and expanding from there. At the same time, Vilja will build its own AI development center, since artificial intelligence represents a tool that is considered to be important for the growth of its platform.

Vilja will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.