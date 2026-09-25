Vilja and evroc have partnered to bring agentic AI to European banks using sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure.

The companies have announced a strategic partnership to support the use of agentic AI in European banking while keeping financial data and AI processing within European infrastructure. The collaboration combines Vilja's cloud-native core banking platform with evroc's cloud and AI infrastructure. The arrangement is designed to support AI-driven automation while allowing financial institutions to retain control over where data and AI workloads are processed.

Partnership combines core banking with sovereign AI infrastructure

Under the partnership, Vilja's core banking platform will be combined with evroc's cloud and AI infrastructure to support AI-enabled banking operations. The collaboration focuses on agentic AI to support AI-driven efficiency and automation in banking operations. The infrastructure is designed to keep data, workloads, and AI processing under European control, addressing data residency and regulatory considerations for financial institutions.

evroc provides cloud and AI infrastructure for European organisations, with cloud regions and AI infrastructure in Stockholm, Paris, and Frankfurt. The company was launched in 2022 and has development teams in Europe. Its infrastructure is designed for organisations that require European data residency, control over their technology environment, and support for mission-critical workloads.

AI workloads remain under European control

The partnership is designed to give European financial institutions an infrastructure option for deploying agentic AI while keeping associated data and AI workloads under European control. The approach addresses where financial data is processed and stored, while supporting the use of agentic AI within banking environments. The infrastructure is intended to provide a framework for financial institutions adopting AI-based processes. It also keeps the associated workloads within the European jurisdiction covered by the partnership.

The companies have not disclosed which financial institutions will initially use the arrangement. They have also not provided details on commercial terms or a specific deployment timeline. Further information on the scope of deployment has not been announced. The partnership therefore currently focuses on the infrastructure supporting agentic AI rather than a specific banking product or customer rollout.