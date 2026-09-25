According to the official press release, business owners can open pots earning 3% AER (variable), with interest calculated and paid daily. Funds held in a pot remain instantly accessible and can be moved in or out at any time without withdrawal delays. Furthermore, the feature is designed for day-to-day needs such as setting aside money for tax bills, growth plans, or contingencies, directly within the app businesses already use.

Addressing idle cash among local businesses

Teya said the product responds to feedback from its members. More than 50% of those interviewed reported that they do not earn interest on their free cash because managing money across multiple accounts takes too much effort. Sahithya Vemana, Head of Banking at Teya, explained that with Savings Pots, revenue earned through Teya can move from payments into savings within the same environment. Businesses do not have to manage or reconcile a separate savings relationship, and the funds remain available when needed.

Savings Pots is delivered through ClearBank's Embedded Banking proposition. Under this arrangement, ClearBank acts as a third-party UK authorised bank, so the savings are interest-bearing and protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Teya evaluated several approaches before selecting ClearBank's infrastructure. According to Carl Hirschson, Senior Product Manager at Teya, Savings Pots and an upcoming premium savings product were both built on a single integration in four months rather than a year. Emma Hagan, CEO of ClearBank UK, described the launch as combining Teya's understanding of its customers with ClearBank's banking infrastructure to bring new products to market quickly.

Product roadmap and regulatory context

Savings Pots is the first savings product to come out of the partnership, and further products are planned, including the premium savings offering. The launch follows other additions to Teya's portfolio. One is a new Business Account that lets business owners automate spend management, earn cashback on team members' day-to-day spending, and manage these functions through one app. Another is Teya Pro, a card machine that completes transactions in under 1.7 seconds.

On the regulatory side, Teya has recently been selected by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the solo-regulated track of its Scale-up Unit. ClearBank was selected for the Unit's first cohort of dual-regulated firms in February 2026.

Implications for merchants and embedded finance

For merchants already processing payments through Teya, the launch brings payment acceptance, business account, and savings functions into a single app. For ClearBank, the partnership adds another deployment of its embedded banking infrastructure, and more savings products are expected from the same integration. The four-month build timeline cited by Teya shows how quickly payment providers can add deposit products when they build on an authorised bank's infrastructure.