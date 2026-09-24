ShredPay joins Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network

ShredPay has joined the Jack Henry Fintech Integration Network to integrate its stablecoin products with Jack Henry bank customers.

The programme gives third-party providers access to Jack Henry's technical resources. According to the announcement published in September 2026, ShredPay's participation is intended to support the integration of stablecoin and digital asset services into the product stacks of banks that are Jack Henry's customers.

FIN is designed to help Jack Henry's customers deploy third-party products without extensive implementation work. For ShredPay, membership provides a route to connect its offering with financial institutions already operating on Jack Henry systems.

How the integration works

ShredPay's stablecoin payments and digital assets management solution connects with banks through jXchange, SymXchange, or both. These are services-based programming interfaces that allow third-party fintechs and financial institutions to securely access core data and business rules.

Access is managed through a service layer that governs all interactions between the connected systems. This structure is intended to maintain data integrity and keep data exchange consistent and secure across platforms. For banks, connecting new services to core systems through a controlled interface layer rather than direct access is a central consideration when adding third-party functionality.

Product scope for banks

ShredPay allows banks to integrate compliant stablecoin payments and digital asset treasury management products at the core level. Through a single, modular integration flow, a bank can access several components:

Stablecoins

Digital wallets

Global stablecoin payments

Digital asset exchange

Risk-rated yield products

Because the integration is modular, institutions can work with individual components within one integration process instead of assembling separate connections for each service.

ShredPay Co-Founder, Melissa Muehlfeld, linked the decision to join FIN to the global growth in stablecoin usage. It was also mentioned that the membership is expected to help Jack Henry's bank customers deploy compliant stablecoin and digital asset management products more efficiently.

Jack Henry describes FIN as a model that removes the bank customer from the middle of the integration process. Participating fintechs get direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems, so they can build and validate integrations with the relevant interfaces themselves. Jack Henry has also stated that inclusion in FIN is not an endorsement of a participant's product.

Implications

ShredPay's entry into FIN illustrates how stablecoin and digital asset providers are seeking access to banks through the core technology providers these institutions already use. By building on jXchange and SymXchange, ShredPay positions its products within the integration channels available to Jack Henry's bank customers. This could reduce the technical steps these banks face when evaluating stablecoin payments and digital asset treasury management. The emphasis on compliance and governed data access reflects the requirements banks typically apply when considering products in this area.