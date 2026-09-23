RedotPay has obtained lending licences in Idaho and Nebraska through its subsidiary Red Dot Lending (US), LLC.

The approvals, announced on 23 September 2026, allow the company to offer certain lending products in both states once it launches in the US. The company has not specified a timeline for that launch.

The two licences are the first results of a wider licensing effort. RedotPay has filed more than 20 additional licence applications in other US states as part of a long-term strategy to build a compliant base ahead of its entry into the US market.

A company representative described the licences as an important step in RedotPay's regulatory strategy. It was also added that the company's focus is on building a compliant foundation for digital financial services in the markets where it operates.

The lending approvals follow other recent US regulatory steps, including a state-level Money Transmitter License. With lending licences now added alongside money transmission, RedotPay's planned US offering could extend beyond payments to include credit products in the states where it holds the relevant authorisations.

Compliance credentials beyond the US

Outside the US, RedotPay's licensed Hong Kong subsidiaries have undergone an independent review of their AML/CFT controls. A Big Four firm conducted the review, and the company says it affirmed those controls.

The company also holds several security and compliance certifications. These include ISO/IEC 27001 certification, PCI DSS compliance, and SOC 2 Type II certification. RedotPay presents these credentials, together with its recent licences, as part of its approach to operating within regulatory and compliance frameworks across its markets.

The licensing activity comes as stablecoin-powered payments are increasingly integrated with payment, card, and financial-services infrastructure. RedotPay expects spending on stablecoin-powered cards to reach an annualised USD 50 billion by 2028. The company links that projected growth to a greater need for regulatory compliance as the sector expands. For the wider ecosystem, RedotPay's approach reflects the state-level licensing work a company has to complete before offering payment and lending services in the US.