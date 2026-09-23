BharatPe has raised USD 14 million in debt funding led by InnoVen Capital, with participation from Neo Group and Alteria Capital.

InnoVen Capital provided approximately USD 8.3 million. Neo Group invested around USD 4.1 million through two of its alternative investment funds, and Alteria Capital contributed approximately USD 1.6 million.

The transaction is the Tiger Global-backed company's second debt raise in recent months. It follows a round of approximately USD 9.3 million led by RevX Capital.

Debt financing ahead of a listing

According to the announcement, the funding comes as BharatPe prepares for a potential initial public offering (IPO). The company began meeting bankers in September 2025 and could file its IPO documents by the end of the 2027 financial year (FY27).

Moreover, BharatPe plans a pre-IPO funding round, but a listing is not expected in FY26. The timing after that will depend on market conditions, and the company has said that profitability remains its priority before it goes public. Taken together, the two debt rounds and the planned pre-IPO raise are a sequence of financing steps before any offering.

Consolidation of payment aggregator operations

Alongside the fundraising, BharatPe is restructuring its payment aggregator (PA) business into a single entity. Resilient Payments Private Limited, which holds an online payment aggregator licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will merge into its parent company, Resilient Innovations Private Limited.

The parent entity currently operates only as an offline payment aggregator. It serves merchants through UPI QR codes and point-of-sale (POS) devices. After the merger, BharatPe's online and offline payment aggregation activities will sit within one corporate structure.

The company has linked the restructuring to regulatory change. It referred to the RBI's September 2025 directions on payment aggregators and said that the intention is to bring the group's PA business together in a single entity. The move aligns BharatPe's licensing arrangements with the updated framework before it approaches public markets, where regulatory structure is likely to be examined by investors.

Indian fintechs move towards public markets

BharatPe's preparations take place as a number of India-based fintechs pursue public listings. PhonePe is targeting a listing between February and March 2027. In addition, Razorpay has obtained shareholder approval to raise more than USD 280 million through its planned IPO.

These developments place BharatPe among a growing group of companies in India's fintech sector that are working towards listings on the country's stock exchanges. For BharatPe, the next steps it has set out are a pre-IPO funding round, completion of the PA consolidation, and a decision on listing timing once market conditions allow.